UPDATE: Fire under control west of Idaho Falls

UPDATE

As of 3:32 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews remained on scene to mop up hot spots and make sure the fire did not ignite again.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are on the scene of a large fire burning on private property southwest of the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex on West 33rd South.

Dispatch received a call around 2:45 p.m. of a controlled burn that quickly got out of control, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

“It’s burning brush and tires. There are several outbuildings, barns, sheds, vehicles and farm equipment on the property but so far only brush and tires have burned,” Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The fire is creating heavy black smoke on the west side of Idaho Falls and the Department of Environmental Quality has been notified because tires are involved.

No buildings or homes have burned and nobody has been injured. A battalion chief, water tender, ladder truck and ambulance are on scene.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.