Crews fighting small wildfire near West Yellowstone

Share This

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana – Fire crews in West Yellowstone, Montana are working to put out a wildfire.

The Slide Fire in the North Fork Fisherman Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest ignited Friday following a lightning strike.

“The fire actively burned through the night and grew a half acre in size and is now two and a half acres,” Teton Interagency Fire posted to its website on Saturday. “The fire is burning in heavy dead and down fuel. Fire behavior is moderate at this time with some single tree torching.”

Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a team of 10 smokejumpers, along with five other firefighters, four helicopters and an engine are fighting the blaze. Another eight smokejumpers, hotshot crew and helicopter arrived to the area Saturday afternoon to assist.

The Middle Fork Fire flared up inside Bridger-Teton National Forest Thursday. The cause of the 1-acre fire has not yet been determined, but the Teton Interagency Fire website indicates crews are still fighting this fire.

Four other small wildfires were reported in the area earlier this month. They are all out.

The wildfire danger in the Jackson Hole area is currently moderate.