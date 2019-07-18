Discounted cat adoptions extended through September

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

With the help of The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, cat and kitten adoption prices have been slashed through September.

The group is picking up a portion of adoption fees through September 30, bringing feline adoption prices down to $25 for cats and $35 for kittens. The discount amounts to more than 60 percent off.

“We have a great selection of cats and kittens and you’re sure to find the special one you have been looking for,” said Ron Knapp, Interim Animal Services Director. “Thank you to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter who continue to support our efforts and make events like this possible.”

The price of adoption includes vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.

The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.