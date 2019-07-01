Early morning fire breaks out at high school

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On July 1 at approximately 1:22 a.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Lincoln Alternative High School at 3175 E. Lincoln Road. At 1:25 a.m. the call was upgraded to a structure fire after an individual passing the school called the Idaho Falls Emergency Dispatch Center with reports of flames coming from the roof. Two ambulances, two engines, one ladder truck and a battalion chief responded.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted fire coming from inside the roof of a two-story building at the southeast corner where the gymnasium is located. They searched the building and did not find anyone inside. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Nate Sunderland | EastIdahoNews.com

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the gymnasium and extinguish it quickly from the inside. Using the ladder truck firefighters investigated the roof where they discovered an approximate two by ten foot hole in the roof from the fire. Under the original ceiling was a six to eight foot drop ceiling. They ventilated the roof to get the smoke out and began overhaul. They remained on scene for a couple of hours checking for additional extension of the fire and ensuring extinguishment.

Administrators of the high school reported that the main part of the building was constructed in the 1800s and that the gymnasium was constructed at a later time. The estimated damages are $50,000 to $100,000. The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Prevention Division.