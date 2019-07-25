Emergency response scaled back for the Sheep Fire at INL

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory.

The Sheep Fire at the Idaho National Laboratory desert site is sufficiently contained to scale back the emergency response, according to fire officials. Crews will continue to monitor and work the perimeter until the fire has been completely extinguished with no remaining hot spots.

There was no radiological release to the environment, no risk to the public, no injuries and no damage to INL facilities during the fire.

INL would like to thank the following agencies for their support and tireless work during this event: Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District, INL Fire Department, United States Forest Service – Caribou-Targhee National Forest, Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Custer-Gallatin, Inkom Fire Department, Teton Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Ammon Fire Department, Ucon Fire Department, Idaho Department of Lands, Roberts Fire Department, Hamer Fire Department, West Jefferson Fire District, South Fremont Fire District, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Central Fire District, Private Contractor CJL, Mud Lake Oil and Rocky Mountain Power.

INL would also like to thank Fluor Idaho and the Naval Reactors Facility for their support.

“In addition to the outside agencies who lent their support during the Sheep Fire, I would also like to personally thank the firefighters who worked around the clock in harsh conditions to contain the fire,” said Juan Alvarez, INL Chief Operations Officer. “I’d also like to extend my gratitude to all those behind the scenes who provided their support.”

INL’s emergency Joint Information Center at the Engineering Research Office Building, 2525 Fremont Ave., Idaho Falls, is no longer activated. Media and members of the public should contact their regular contacts.