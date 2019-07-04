Fireworks cause fire, burn down shop in Jefferson County

RIGBY — A residential shop was severely damaged by fire in rural Jefferson County Thursday evening.

Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said the fire started at 122 North 4100 East at around 6:20 p.m.

Anderson said the fire was caused by fireworks.

Multiple fire agencies responded and were able to put out the blaze, but not before the shop was destroyed.

Anderson said the estimated damage to the shop was $35,000 plus about $20,000 of equipment that was inside the shed.

No one was injured in the fire and about one acre of field also burned.