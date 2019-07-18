Former Ada County treasurer sentenced for misusing public money

The following is a news release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced an Ada County woman was sentenced Wednesday, July 17, for misuse of public money by public officers.

66-year-old Vicky J. McIntyre, of Boise, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count just before her sentencing.

Fourth District Court Judge Thomas Watkins withheld judgment, then sentenced McIntyre to six months of unsupervised probation. The judge also ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

At the time of the offense, McIntyre was the Ada County treasurer. An investigation revealed that while in Las Vegas for a work conference in March 2018, McIntyre used a county-issued credit card to purchase two tickets to the LINQ High Roller Observation Wheel near the city’s strip. The $108 purchase was personal in nature and not part of the conference. McIntyre later reimbursed the county for the expense. However, under Idaho law, any personal use of public money by a public official is illegal.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.