Here’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August

MOVIELAND (KSL.com) — The beginning of the month is just a few days away, and by now you probably know the drill.

All your favorite streaming services are announcing the new titles that will be added to their lineups in August.

Netflix is adding a ton of new original content, including new seasons for some well-known Netflix Original shows, according to a news release from the company. Subscribers will be treated to new episodes of “GLOW,” “Dear White People” and “MINDHUNTER” next month.

Among the non-original fare being added to Netflix in August, the first five “Rocky” films will be available on Aug. 1.

Sci-fi fans should be sure to catch “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” before it leaves Netflix on Aug. 20. Sports fans won’t want to miss “Secretariat,” which leaves the service on Aug. 1.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Netflix in August.

Adding

Aug. 1

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Boyka: Undisputed”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Groundhog Day”

“Horns”

“Jackie Brown”

“Jupiter Ascending”

“Now and Then”

“Panic Room”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“The Bank Job”

“The House Bunny”

“The Sinner: Julian”

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Aug. 2

“Ask the StoryBots,” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“Basketball or Nothing” (Netflix Original)

“Dear White People” Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

“Derry Girls” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Otherhood” (Netflix Original)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

“Enter the Anime” (Netflix Original)

“No Good Nick” Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 6

“Screwball”

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That”

Aug. 8

“Dollar” (Netflix Original)

“Jane The Virgin” Season 5

“Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer”

“The Naked Director” (Netflix Original)

“Wu Assassins” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 9

“Cable Girls” Season 4 (Netflix Original)

“The Family” (Netflix Original)

“GLOW” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“The InBESTigators” (Netflix Original)

“iZombie” Season 5

“Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” (Netflix Original)

“Sintonia” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales” (Netflix Original)

“Tiny House Nation” Volume 1

Aug. 13

“Knightfall” Season 2

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 14

“The 100″ Season 6

Aug. 15

“Cannon Busters” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 16

“45 rpm” (Netflix Original)

“Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez” (Netflix Original)

“Better Than Us” (Netflix Original)

“Diagnosis” (Netflix Original)

“Frontera verde” (Netflix Original)

“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” (Netflix Original)

“The Little Switzerland” (Netflix Original)

“MINDHUNTER” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“QB1: Beyond the Lights” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

“Selfless”

“Sextuplets” (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters Back to School” (Netflix Original)

“Victim Number 8” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 17

“The Punisher” (2004)

Aug. 20

“Gangs of New York”

“Simon Amstell: Set Free” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

“American Factory” (Netflix Original)

“Hyperdrive” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 22

“Love Alarm” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 23

“El Pepe: Una vida suprema” (Netflix Original)

“HERO MASK” Part II (Netflix Original)

“Rust Valley Restorers” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 27

“Million Pound Menu” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 28

“Droppin’ Cash” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 29

“Falling Inn Love” (Netflix Original)

“Kardec” (Netflix Original)

“Workin’ Moms” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 30

“The A List” (Netflix Original)

“CAROLE & TUESDAY” (Netflix Original)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix Original)

“La Grande Classe” (Netflix Original)

“Mighty Little Bheem” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Styling Hollywood” (Netflix Original)

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis”

“Un bandido honrado” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 31

“Luo Bao Bei,” Season 1

Arriving sometime in August

“Sacred Games” Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dropping

Aug. 1

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

“Chuggington” Season 1-5

“Death in Paradise,” Season 1-7

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Gosford Park”

“Hairspray” (1988)

“Hairspray” (2007)

“Hot Fuzz”

“Just Friends”

“Legion”

“Poltergeist”

“Scarface”

“Secretariat”

“The Butterfly Effect”

“The Butterfly Effect 2”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Final Destination”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Master”

“The Village”

“W.”

“World War II in Colour”

“World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel”

“Zombieland”

Aug. 2

“The Founder”

Aug. 5

“Mothers and Daughters”

“Slow TV: Collection”

Aug. 6

“Love, Rosie”

“Zodiac”

Aug. 8

“The Emoji Movie”

Aug. 11

“No Country for Old Men”

Aug. 14

“The Royals” Season 1

Aug. 15

“World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly” Season 1

Aug. 16

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

Aug. 20

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”

Aug. 21

“Beautiful Creatures”

Aug. 28

“Wind River”

Aug. 30

“Burnt”

Aug. 31

“Straw Dogs”