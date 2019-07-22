Hospital CEO struck by lightning at Jackson Hole airport

JACKSON, Wyoming — When Paul Beaupre left his house July 3 he thought it was just a routine trip to the airport to pick up his son, Ryan. Never mind the growing storm. But Mother Nature had other plans.

As the plane approached the Tetons, driving rain and intermittent lightning forced a detour of the flight to Salt Lake City just a few minutes before it was scheduled to land at the airport in Grand Teton National Park. So Beaupre left the terminal to get his car and head home.

Walking across the rain-drenched parking lot, Beaupre had an encounter with nature that American adults have just a 1-in-5,000 chance of experiencing.

“I saw a big flash of light,” he said. “The next thing I knew I woke up face-planted on the asphalt.”

