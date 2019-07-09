Idaho Falls Assistant City Attorney recognized for excellence

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham was recently recognized by the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association (IMA) with the 2019 Rising Star Award at their annual conference in Boise.

The Rising Star Award is one of four Service and Achievement Awards that are given out to attorneys around the state for their exemplary performance. The award recognizes lawyers who are newer to the practice of municipal law. Kirkham has worked for the City of Idaho Falls for five years.

“The City of Idaho Falls is fortunate to have Mike Kirkham as a part of our legal team,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “He never fails to make a positive contribution in part because he has a bright mind and excellent legal instincts. And because of this, he is trusted by his colleagues both in the city and across the state.”

To earn the award, an attorney must provide outstanding service, show a willingness to learn, develop expertise in municipal law, and demonstrate an excellent attitude and reputation. According to the nomination, Kirkham was recognized for being hard working, well organized, personable, and for devoting outstanding time and effort to the IMA and community legal efforts.

“Mike has been a tremendous asset to our office,” said City Attorney Randy Fife. “We appreciate his professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to the community and to the legal profession.”

Among some of his legal accomplishments include briefing and arguing successfully at the Idaho Supreme Court that the Statute of Limitations on contracts does apply to state government subdivisions, such as municipalities. Kirkham is also a recognized expert in the Idaho Public Records Act, has presented at IMA and freely given help to other municipal attorneys.

In his spare time, he has worked as an adjunct professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho and taught classes on various topics around the state. He is a grader for the Idaho State Bar test and currently serves on the IMA Board.