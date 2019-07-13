‘Idaho’s biggest garage sale’ being held Saturday in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Garage sale enthusiasts get ready.

‘Idaho’s Outdoor Market and Biggest Garage Sale’ is being held in the Hillcrest High School Parking lot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has over 100 vendors.

“It’s just fun,” Elite Events spokeswoman Kimberly Bronson said. “You can find used cars, people’s treasures and a fun outdoor market that takes place at the same time too.”

The event is $2 person and kids 12 years old and under are free. Each person will get a KSL shopping bag to carry their items in.

“There’s entertainment, there are food vendors, there are bounce houses,” Bronson said. “Camping World sponsors golf carts so people don’t have to carry their stuff around. They can get a ride right to their car with their new-found possessions.”