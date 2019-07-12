ISP trooper hosting chili cook-off for first responders and their families, but everyone is invited

ISLAND PARK – The first ever chili cook-off for first responders and their families is happening at Harriman State Park this month, and you’re invited to the party.

Alexandra Larrea just moved to Island Park for her job as a trooper with Idaho State Police. She tells EastIdahoNews.com this event was originally intended to help ISP and other law enforcement agencies get to know each other, but she later decided to open it to everyone.

“I realized it would be better for us to have more than just the Idaho State Police. It’d be all the different agencies that work together, as well as all the people from Island Park, Fremont County and east Idaho to come and meet their local first responders,” Larrea says.

The event is happening Wednesday, July 24. In addition to the chili cook-off, there will be a number of activities for people to participate in, including horseback riding and a calf roping contest with a roping dummy. There will also be a cornhole tournament and other backyard games.

EMS and others will be on-hand providing tours of the ambulance and fire truck. There will also be a family picture opportunity by the river.

“Anyone who comes can sample all the different chilis and place a vote for the people’s choice category,” says Larrea.

The chili cook-off will take place inside Harriman State Park by the Ranch View Shelter. It kicks off at 5 p.m. that evening and will go until 8 p.m. The event is open to anyone. There is no cost to attend, but there is a $5 parking fee.

The winner will receive a free, one night stay at one of the camping yurts in the park, which is similar to a tent or a cabin. If you’d like to compete, call Morgan Smith at (208) 558-7368.

Larrea is hoping to make this an annual event, depending on how well it is attended.

The entrance to Harriman State Park is at 3489 Green Canyon Road right off U.S. Highway 20.