ITD announces 2 projects getting underway this week

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Wednesday, July 31, Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews will lay about two-miles of asphalt pavement on Idaho Highway 33 between Teton and Newdale.

During this one-day project, crews will detour traffic between 3rd Street and 8000 West until construction is completed.

Travelers are advised to please watch for and follow traffic detour signs, drive safe and check 511 Idaho for current construction and traveler information.

Then on Thursday, members of the Pocatello community are invited to review plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and State Highway 39 at an open house.

The drop-in event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Falls District Library (308 Roosevelt St.).

In response to concerns about safety and operations, ITD considered many alternatives for improving the intersection. Each alternative was evaluated based on factors such as cost, traffic capacity, delays, safety, right-of-way needs and community input.

Community members were invited to give comments at a series of workshops in 2018.

“We would like to thank every person who participated in the design process,” said ITD Engineering Manager Dan Harelson. “We received valuable input that helped us ensure the new intersection will serve both commercial and local traffic.”

The new roundabout will allow a continuous flow of traffic without requiring drivers to wait for a light or a stop sign. Watch a video of a similarly sized roundabout, as well as background materials about this project in the player above.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022.