Life Lessons: Being in a wheelchair since she was 5 has taught Kay Richardson a lot

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Kay Richardson was diagnosed with polio when she was 5-years-old and has been in a wheelchair ever since. She contracted chicken pox a short time after and doctors did not treat her correctly because they were unsure how to deal with the diseases.

Kay spent nearly 40 years working in California for the Social Security Administration. She moved to Idaho several years ago to be close to family.

Kay shares lessons she’s learned and advice for all of us in the video above.