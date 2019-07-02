Life Lessons: Duane Searle shares what he learned on the farm while raising 3 kids

Share This

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Duane Searle spent his life farming with his family in eastern Idaho. He learned a lot of life lessons working on the farm and raising his three children.

Duane says parents should listen to their kids and help them out. He says his only regret is that his wife died early in life.

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation with Duane.