Life Lessons: Shirley Dees shares what’s made her happy

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Shirley Dees was born and raised in Bonneville County. She has fond memories of attending small school houses and loved her time raising her children. She sews, played the trumpet and is proud that she was in the marching band.

Shirley has lived a wonderful life and was happy to share what she’s learned.

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation with Shirley.