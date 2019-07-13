Lightning causes small wildfire near Idaho Falls; Red Flag warning issued

IDAHO FALLS — A lightning-caused wildfire is smoldering west of Idaho Falls, and it’s going to be another dry and windy Saturday bringing critical fire conditions to eastern Idaho.

The Twenty Mile Fire ignited around 8:30 p.m. Friday along U.S. Highway 20, about 22 miles west of Idaho Falls on Bureau of Land Management property, according to a BLM news release.

Firefighters got a quick handle on it though. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, it was 191 acres and smoldering. Crews are mopping up hot spots and full containment is expected by Saturday evening. The fire only burned brush and grass. No structures were threatened.

There is a high potential for other fires today, or for currently burning fires to expand.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Teton, Jefferson, Bingham, Butte, Clark and Power. The warning is in effect between 3 p.m. and midnight Saturday.

Local meteorologists say strong winds gusting up to 40 mph, combined with low humidity under 15 percent, and the possibility for dry thunderstorms is amping up the danger for wildfires.

There have been a significant number of lightning caused wildfires this fire season. Two of those fires — the Horse Butte Fire and Lake Channel Fire — both grew to more than 8,000 acres before being extinguished last week.