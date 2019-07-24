WATCH: INL News conference on Sheep Fire

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory Site. Photo courtesy Jamey Potter.

The Sheep Fire has been partially contained and doesn’t pose an immediate threat to key research facilities on the Idaho National Laboratory Site. Also, commercial power throughout the INL Site has not been impacted by the fire.

New information:

Fire officials estimate more than 110,000 acres have burned.

A news conference will be held at INL’s Energy Innovation Laboratory meeting center at noon. EastIdahoNews.com will stream the event.

INL, Fluor Idaho and the Naval Reactors Facility are continuing to evaluate air quality.

Particulate matter fell within acceptable air quality guidelines established by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Routine radiological monitoring at all Site locations is consistent with normal background levels.

Air quality fell into the Air Quality Index of “moderate.” EPA defines “moderate” as: Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people.”