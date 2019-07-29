Man arrested for excessive DUI, injury to child

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office.

On July 27, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Bonneville County deputies were called to the area of East Iona Road and Goldenrod where dispatch was receiving calls from citizens about a vehicle traveling eastbound with a possible intoxicated driver.

Dispatch advised deputies the caller was following the vehicle and observed it drive off the road and run stop signs. At one point, deputies were advised the vehicle pulled into a driveway and a male driver got out and began to urinate until he noticed that people were watching.

Through dispatch, the callers guided deputies to the Bone Road where the vehicle was stopped by a deputy near the intersection with Lincoln Road.

Deputies identified the driver as 36-year-old Richard A. Gibson of Idaho Falls and found that he had a 9-year-old male passenger in the vehicle with him. In talking with Gibson, deputies found him to exhibit multiple signs of intoxication and began field sobriety testing. Deputies administered a breath test to Gibson, which showed a result of almost three times the legal limit.

Gibson was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for misdemeanor charges of excessive driving under the influence and injury to child. Deputies located the mother of the boy and assisted in getting him to her safely.