Man charged with voyeurism after admitting to hiding camera in bathroom

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Monteview man is facing a felony charge after he admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom and videotaping people naked, according to court documents.

Guy A. Roundy, 34, is charged with felony video voyeurism.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Roundy contacted deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, saying he wanted to turn himself in. During the phone call with a deputy, Roundy said he videotaped people taking showers at his home. He told the deputy he knew it was wrong and wanted to know if he could turn himself in on Friday.

Deputies drove to the home to speak with the victims, who turned over a camera to investigators, according to court documents. A deputy took the camera’s SD card as evidence and spoke with one of the victims.

“She showed me a wall hanging with multi-colored flowers and pointed to a blank spot in the flowers and told me the camera was in there,” a deputy wrote in his report. “She also said there was a different angle in the camera that appeared to be on top of the medicine cabinet facing the shower.”

Deputies attempted to locate Roundy at the home on Thursday but were unable to find him.

The next day Roundy went to the sheriff’s office and spoke with a deputy. He reportedly said he “had a problem with pornography for some time” and admitted to putting the camera in the bathroom.

Roundy was arrested for voyeurism and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail. He appeared in court for his arraignment and is scheduled for another hearing on July 22.

Magistrate Judge Robert L. Crowley released Roundy on pre-trial services without having to post bond. Roundy’s pre-trial release stipulates he not have contact with the potential victims in the case.