Man killed, another hospitalized in early morning crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, July 5, at approximately 1:59 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle, fatality crash, eastbound US 30 near milepost 383, near Soda Springs.

Jacob Beutler, 28, of Roosevelt, Utah, and his passenger, Drew McTavisch, 36, of West Jordan, Utah, were eastbound in a 2018 Ram 2500 pickup. Beutler drove off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and the pickup rolled.

Beutler was ejected and succumbed to his injuries on scene. McTavisch was transported by ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs. Next of kin has been notified.