Man suspected of killing University of Utah student spent time in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – The high-profile murder case of a 23-year-old University of Utah student has a Dallas connection, the CBS 11 I-Team found.

Last Friday, 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Years earlier – Ajayi’s wife in Dallas said he threatened to kill her.

According to their marriage license, Ajayi married a woman in Dallas named, Tenisha Jenkins.

Jenkins told our sister station in Salt Lake City, KUTV, the two were only together a short time, after she said he threatened her.

Jenkins said she was introduced to Ajayi by her aunt.

At first, she said everything was fine.

But shortly after they were married, Ajayi wanted to move to Salt Lake City.

When Jenkins refused, she said he threatened to kill her.

“He was threatening me, saying he was going to get me locked up, saying he was going to get me kidnapped, he was going to get me killed and all that, but I stopped talking to him because I just feared for my life,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins never reported the incident to police and Ajayi has no criminal record in Dallas.

But the CBS 11 I-Team did ask the police department if officers ever had been in contact with Ajayi while he was here.

There has been no response yet.

What also remains unclear is where Ajayi stayed when he was in Dallas and just how long he was here.

Ajayi filed for divorce in January 2019.

When he got married – records show his wife listed her home address as apartments off Zang Boulevard.

But talking to residents there on Monday, none said they knew or even heard of her.

