Mother and daughter charged with 2nd count of murder after baby cut from womb dies

(CNN) — A mother and daughter accused of murdering a pregnant woman and cutting her baby from her womb were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the baby’s death.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree Figueroa, 24, were charged with the murder of “Baby Ochoa” Yovanny Lopez, said Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County, Illinois, State Attorney’s Office.

The two women appeared in bond court on Thursday, Simonton said. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery in the April 23 killing of the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

The baby boy died June 14 after weeks on life support.

Police say the women lured Ochoa-Lopez to their Chicago area home with the promise of baby items, including a stroller. Police say the two women then strangled her and cut the baby from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly attempted to pass the baby off as her own, calling 911 the same day of the murder to say she’d just delivered the baby, according to court documents. Authorities contend she intended on raising him as her own after her son died last year.

Investigators discovered Clarisa Figueroa’s body showed no signs of childbirth, according to court documents. They eventually found Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a garbage can in the Figueroas’ yard.

Clarisa Figueora’s 40-year-old boyfriend, Piter Bobak, was previously charged with concealing the death of a person and concealing a homicide.