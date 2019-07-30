Police investigating apparent drive-by shooting at skate park in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A number of vehicles were damaged in an apparent drive-by shooting at the skate park inside Tautphaus Park on Tuesday night.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says multiple shots were reported to dispatchers at around 9:30 p.m.

Police arrived and observed the damaged vehicles. During their initial investigation, officers determined an argument occurred between two groups of people that may have precipitated the shooting.

After a search of the area around the park, police detained an unknown man for questioning. It’s not clear what the man’s involvement in the incident is.

Clements said police believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no danger to the public.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is still under investigation.