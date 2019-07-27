Rexburg Rapids forced to close Saturday over ‘multiple fecal incidents’

Share This

REXBURG — A day at the pool came to an unexpected end in Rexburg Saturday, after the municipal facility was forced to close early due to “multiple fecal incidents,” according to a Rexburg Rapids Facebook post.

City of Rexburg Recreation Director Jeff Crowther tells EastIdahoNews.com Rexburg Rapids closed after a patron experienced diarrhea in both pools at the recreation center.

In cases like this, Crowther says the pool has to be chemically “shocked.” In other words, the water is loaded up with chlorine until all traces of contaminants are removed from the water. This typically takes about 24 hours.

Pool staff posted the news to Facebook, which was met with a mixed reaction — from humor to frustration.

“People who don’t put their babies in swim diapers should be banned from coming back, one person wrote.

Another said, “Well that’s crappy. What a bummer!”

Rexburg Rapids is closed Sunday, but officials expect it will be open for patrons again Monday.