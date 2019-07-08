Significant weather advisory issued for parts of east Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for southeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock and southwestern Franklin Counties. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over the Cherry Creek Rest Area near Malad moving northeast at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include Malad, Swanlake, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Pleasantview, Dayton, Clifton, Oxford and Samaria.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

