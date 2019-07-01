Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun has people defending him

Share This

(CNN) — Justin Bieber is defending his manager Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift accused the music executive of bullying her and called the sale of her music catalog to Braun’s company her “worst case scenario.”

“Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” Bieber wrote.

He continued: “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character that’s crossing a line.”

Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen, also came to his defense, writing on Instagram that she won’t allow her husband to be attacked.

Cohen, who founded and serves as the CEO of the health organization F— Cancer, wrote: “I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband… here we go.”

She continued: “My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

Braun had no comment on Swift or his wife’s comments.

CNN has contacted Swift’s representatives.

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group from founder Scott Borchetta as part of a $300 million deal, reports Billboard. Swift had been signed to the label from her 2006 self-titled debut album through 2017’s “Reputation,” before moving to Universal Music Group.

In response to Swift’s allegations that she only learned of the sale when it became public, Jake Basden, Senior Vice President Communications at Big Machine Label Group, told CNN that Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, is a shareholder in Big Machine Records and that Basden first alerted all of the shareholders of the pending deal with Ithaca Holdings on June 25.

“Out of courtesy, I personally texted Taylor at 9:06 p.m, June 29 to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of June 30 so she could hear it directly from me,” Basden said, adding, “I truly doubt that she ‘woke up to the news when everyone else did.”

On Sunday, Taylor Swift posted a Tumblr in which she shared she was heartbroken that much of her music is now in Braun’s hands. (Braun also manages Ariana Grande and the Zac Brown band.)

The sale prevents Swift from owning the first six albums in her catalog. Swift said she did not feel good about the terms presented to her by Big Machine Label Group and that’s why she made the choice to move to Universal Music.

“I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past,” Swift wrote about her move to the Universal Music label. “Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

She also praised her new label and plugged her new album.

“I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, ‘Lover’ will be out August 23.”