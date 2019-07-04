Two hospitalized after four car crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with mild to moderate injuries Thursday after a four car crash.

Police reports show a vehicle was traveling westbound on the 1500 block of 17th Street in front of Dairy Queen just before noon. The driver of the vehicle made an improper lane change and clipped the front of a different vehicle also traveling westbound.

The driver, who has not been identified, then overcorrected and crashed into two vehicles traveling eastbound, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

A man and a girl were taken by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

The street was blocked in both directions as of 12:30 p.m., however, wreckers were on route to clear the scene.