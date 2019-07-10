UPDATE: Two hospitalized in crash south of Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 8:06 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and West 65th South, south of Idaho Falls.

Lance Dabell, 53, of Rigby, was traveling eastbound on West 65th South in a 2008 GMC Sierra Pickup. Charlotte Frew, 58, of Blackfoot, was traveling westbound on West 65th South in a 2002 Jeep Liberty. Dabell was turning left onto Yellowstone Highway to go northbound, and failed to yield to Frew.

Both parties were transported by personal vehicles to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Frew was wearing a seatbelt; Dabell was not.

The southbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway were partially blocked for approximately one hour and twenty minutes.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Yellowstone Highway and 65th Street at around 8 a.m. Although both vehicles appeared to sustained major damage, the drivers avoided major injury.

Troopers at the scene said a white pickup truck was heading westbound and a grey SUV was heading east on 65th Street. The two vehicles collided head-on. ISP is still investigating exactly what happened and has yet to determine who was at fault. Citations are pending the result of the investigation.

Along with ISP, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Bonneville County Fire District responded to the crash. No one was transported to the hospital.