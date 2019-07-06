UPDATE: Horse Butte Fire grows to 4,000 acres; Lake Channel Fire to over 1,100 acres

DUBOIS — Local and federal firefighters are responding to a number of brush fires in eastern Idaho on Saturday evening. Lightning strikes started several of them. Fire crews will be working throughout the night to put them out.

Horse Butte Fire

The Horse Butte Fire ignited around 5:30 p.m. about 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen on Bureau of Land Management property in Bingham County.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 4,000 acres and was still growing. It was moving northward, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said.

So far, there have been no road closures or evacuations.

Local and federal crews are responding, but containment is still listed at zero percent. Full containment is expected by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Griffee said lightning caused the fire.

Lake Channel Fire

The Lake Channel Fire ignited at around 3 p.m. about seven miles north of Raft River on BLM property in Cassia County.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 1,100 acres of grass and brush and was continuing to grow. It is moving northeast.

No structures have been threatened, and the fire has not prompted any evacuations or road closures.

The fire, also caused by lightning, is about 10 percent contained. Full containment is expected by 6 p.m. Sunday.

U.S. Highway 20 Fire

Idaho Falls, Ammon and Ucon fire departments are responding to a field fire on private land west of Idaho Falls near U.S. Highway 20 and north of Russet Noise Park.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the fire has burned at least 500 acres as of 8 p.m. Saturday and is moving north. Winds have died down, and firefighters are working to knock down the fire.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, and no estimate on containment has been given.

Wilson Fire

The Wilson Fire was reported after 5 p.m. about two miles northeast of Hazelton in Jerome County.

It has burned at least 300 acres of grass and brush as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is growing, but crews have responded and the containment is estimated at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Lightning caused this fire.

At least two other fires — the Cinder Butte Fire and Crest View Fire — also ignited near Hazelton on Saturday evening. Both fires are under 40 acres and containment is estimated at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Radar Hill Fire

The Radar Hill Fire ignited around 3:30 p.m. about 10 miles northeast of Dubois on Idaho Department of Lands property in Clark County.

The fire burned about 75 acres of grass and brush, and by 8:30 p.m. Saturday, it was 60 percent contained.

Full containment is expected by 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Griffee said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this article as more details are released.