Using mulches in your garden and landscape

Lance Ellis, EastIdahoNews.com

Mulches come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and composition. Many times our first thought is that mulches have to be either leaves or grass clippings, but within the last 15 years there has been a movement to use alternative mulches to achieve similar results such as an organic mulching system.

Select a mulch that is best suited for the correct location, purpose and achieves your goals. For example if you want to increase the nutrients in your soil, reduce weeds, and reduce moisture loss, then a leaf or grass clipping mulch could help you. The drawback though is you must reapply annually to keep this mulch sustainable. If providing nutrients is not your intent, but rather weed control and resistance to the incessant blowing of the wind, then a gravel mulch could fit the bill.

Different kinds of mulches include composted leaves, lawn clippings, hay or straw, shredded bark or wood chips, sawdust, plastic mulch, general compost and gravel.

Composted leaves provide a good way to hold onto moisture, but really don’t add a great deal of nutrients to your soil. They need to be somewhat composted as this will help with holding onto moisture. Lawn clipping have many good qualities, which include being a good source of nitrogen, but this can also pose a problem as too much lawn clippings can become a black stinky mess when piled on too high. It is better to add thin layers of lawn clippings at a time, rather than a thick layer all at once.

Lance Ellis, EastIdahoNews.com

Shredded bark or wood chips are a great way to make a flower or landscape bed look really good and also add nutrients to keep weeds down. The drawbacks for bark and wood chips is that they get weathered looking and start to blow away. Sawdust is actually a pretty good product to use if you have plants that perform better in a slightly acidic soil.

Most sawdust is acidic by nature, so it is best if you can let it sit for a year and water it a few times at least to help wash some of the acidity out of it. Plastic mulch is just a layer or two of plastic sheeting put down around the plants. It helps a great deal with weeds, and holding in moisture, but does not give any nutrient benefits.

If done correctly it can be reused, which is a plus. In established garden walkways and perennial landscape beds, gravel is a great alternative to other mulches as it can be almost maintenance free. Lastly pieces of cardboard boxes work well in garden walkways. They will deteriorate, but take a while to disintegrate and when that happens just lay another piece of cardboard over them, and they will continue to work well for keeping weeds down. Good luck with your mulches, and happy gardening.

Lance Ellis, EastIdahoNews.com