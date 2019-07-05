Woman killed in Bingham County crash

BINGHAM COUNTY — A 34-year-old woman was killed Thursday night after being thrown from a vehicle.

Micki Lee Mortensen was southbound on 200 East at 253 North around 7:20 p.m. when she drove off the east side of the road, struck a power pole and rolled into a field, according to a news release from Sheriff Craig Rowland.

Mortensen was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Rowland says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.