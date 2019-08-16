Free car seat check Friday afternoon in Bonneville County

AMMON — Parents can see if their child’s car seat is installed properly during a free car seat check event Friday afternoon.

The car seat check is part of the Idaho Child Passenger Safety Program, a program which trains and certifies law enforcement and members of the public in how to properly install care seats.

Carma McKinnon is a certified instructor and coordinator for the statewide program. She says during Friday’s event the public will be educated on things like how to properly install a car seat, if they have the correct car seat for their child, or if their child is old enough to use the vehicle seat belt system.

“We give them the education that they need and help them to make the best choices when they’re transporting their children,” McKinnon says.

She says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that until children are 4 feet 9 inches weighing 80 pounds, they need to be in some kind of car seat.

“Safe transportation of everyone in the vehicle is a best practice for anybody,” McKinnon says. “If you’re in an accident, how easily and how quickly a life can be taken from us, or a life can be injured.”

Attend the event at Bonneville County Sheriff’s Ammon Field Office at 3750 E. Lincoln Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.