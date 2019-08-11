Authorities locate body of man who jumped in river; release name

ST. ANTHONY – Search and rescue crews located the body of the man who jumped off the Fun Farm Bridge near St. Anthony Saturday night.

A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office indicates they found the body of 23-year-old Dallon Hill around 9:45 p.m. They were able to pull him up and into an awaiting boat. Hill was transported to the shore where he was pronounced dead.

The search began shortly after they received the call around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Fremont County dispatch received a call of a man that had jumped off the Fun Farm Bridge and never resurfaced.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Anthony Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Life Flight and Fremont County Search and Rescue.