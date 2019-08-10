Search underway for man who dove off bridge & never resurfaced

ST. ANTHONY — A search and rescue operation is underway for a man missing in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River.

The man jumped off the Fun Farm Bridge north of St. Anthony Saturday night and never resurfaced, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.

“We have Search and Rescue out there along with some of my deputies. Divers are arriving and Air Idaho is on scene,” Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Humphries says the man has been under the water “for a few hours” and crews are working to locate him as quickly as possible.

EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying the man at this time. We will post updates as we receive them.