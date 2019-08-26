Bingham Memorial Hospital to provide two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Memorial Hospital will be setting up two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The quiet, clean areas are for moms and babies to escape the heat during the fair.

The location of the tents can be seen on the Eastern Idaho State Fair Map in blue here:

The larger tent, located just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events,” will have a Mothers’ Lounge — a quiet, private, and air-conditioned space for mothers to nurse their babies or pump. Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages.

Another private Mothers’ Lounge tent will be set up near the “Highway Gate” in the eastern area of the fairgrounds.

“This year marks the 117th year of the Eastern Idaho State Fair,” says Jericho Cline, director of public relations and marketing at Bingham Memorial. “As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Memorial commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience. We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”