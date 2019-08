UPDATE: Crash blocks I-15 traffic near Shelley

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.):

Witness tell EastIdahoNews.com a truck pulling a camp trailer overturned.

PREVIOUS STORY (3:20 p.m.):

SHELLEY — A crash is blocking northbound traffic on Interstate 15 near Shelley, the Idaho State Police said. Both lanes are blocked at milepost 102.

Troopers ask that drivers find an alternate route.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.