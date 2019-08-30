Crashes near Fort Hall slow traffic

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police say they are investigating multiple crashes on northbound and southbound Interstate 15 near Fort Hall.

The crashes are between mileposts 80 to 83, ISP says.

The Idaho Transportation Department says traffic is slow, and people should drive with “extreme caution.” As of 5:40 p.m., Google was reporting a 13-minute delay northbound, and a 2-minute delay southbound.

We’ll post more details as they become available.