EIRMC re-verified as Level II Trauma Center, only 3 others in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) recently re-verified Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as a Level II Trauma Center. The ACS is the independent accrediting body that surveys hospitals and assesses their capability to care for critically injured and ill patients.

“Trauma is the number one cause of death for people between the ages of 1-44,” said EIRMC Trauma Program Director Kasia Kohler in a news release. “This is why having a highly-competent Level II Trauma Center in the community is important.”

EIRMC cared for 1,540 trauma patients last year, representing a thirty percent increase since 2014. Out of 185 HCA hospitals nationwide, EIRMC ranks fifth highest in the severity of injury or illness, yet the facility maintains a very low two percent mortality rate. Eighty-five percent of trauma patients are discharged back to their homes, according to the hospital.

Last year, EIRMC transferred only 1.2 percent of traumas to other facilities. Summertime is peak trauma season, with the top five reasons for a trauma activation being falls, motor vehicle accidents, ATVs, motorcycles and horses.

There are only three verified Level II Trauma Centers in the state of Idaho. Verification is for a three-year period. To be eligible for Level II Trauma status, a hospital must: