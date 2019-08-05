Equipment spark causes garage to catch fire

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters were able to contain a fire that started in a detached garage Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spratt Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The fire started on the exterior of the single-story garage and firefighters were able to keep it from going inside or reaching surrounding homes, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Construction crews were working in the area and Hammon says a spark from their equipment caught nearby grass on fire, which then extended to the exterior of the garage.

Nobody was injured and crews believe the fire caused around $3,000 in damage.