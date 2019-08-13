Find out where your school ranks statewide

The State Department of Education publishes online report cards for every public school and charter in Idaho. The digital report cards are a part of Idaho’s accountability system.

The report card data includes student achievement, graduation rates, learner progress, college and career readiness, demographics and enrollment, as well as non-academic indicators such as student engagement surveys, teacher retention and finance.

As another part of the accountability plan, required by the federal government, state officials rank all schools with composite scores. The state’s purposes for ranking schools are to identify the lowest performing and those that met or exceed goals.

These composite scores were determined by a calculation using a school’s percentile rank in a variety of measures, which were weighted differently. Academic measures are weighted at 90 percent of total and school quality is the other 10 percent. The measures used for K-8 schools are ISAT proficiency, ISAT growth, growth towards English Language proficiency and student surveys. The measures used for high schools and alternative schools are ISAT proficiency, growth towards English Language proficiency, four-year graduation rate, college and career readiness and Advanced Opportunities.

Here are the composite scores and ranking for all schools, except those exempt because of data redaction:

The chart

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 13, 2019