Firefighters contain field fire north of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Local firefighters have knocked down a field fire north of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department received a call at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a fast-moving 30-acre fire burning in a grain field just south of County Line Road.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the grain field was partially cut and tractors were able to create a perimeter around the fire.

Crews acted quickly and the fire was knocked down by 5 p.m.

Firefighters are staying on the scene to check for hot spots and make sure there are no flare-ups.

No one was injured.