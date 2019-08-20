He’s an avid golfer who came here to retire and now he’s opening an indoor golf simulator

IDAHO FALLS — Summer is winding down and that means time is running out to keep up on your golf game. But a local business owner is hoping to remedy that situation by opening an indoor golf simulator.

Bob Gretz worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial and Century 21 High Desert in Idaho Falls to lease the 11,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Hancock Fabrics in Centennial Plaza.

The building is currently empty, but will soon offer four large simulators where golfers can practice their game during the winter months. Each simulator can be adjusted to three different skill levels to match the player’s abilities.

“The simulators have three or four tracking devices above the ball, two below the ball. So it’s measuring spin, speed, launch and impact,” Gretz tells EastIdahoNews.com.

But golf isn’t the only sport the simulators offer. People can come and test their skills in lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball and basketball.

Bob’s Indoor Golf, or BIG, as it will be known, will also include a putting green area, a conference room for birthdays and other occasions, along with a snack and beverage section.

Gretz says this is the first business of its kind that’s ever been done to this scope in eastern Idaho.

“There’s been a couple (businesses) that have tried one or two simulators, but it lasts three hours,” Gretz says.

Since he’ll have four simulators, Gretz says he’ll be able to accommodate more people. And if they’re all in use, there will be other activities while you wait.

“The putting green is a big draw. While you’re waiting to play the simulator, you can putt.”

Future location of Bob’s Indoor Golf next to Seagull Book in Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The idea for this business came from Gretz’ experience living in Washington D.C. He and his golfing buddies would often find a simulator to play in during inclement weather. After moving to Idaho Falls with his wife several months ago, he was surprised to learn there are three different golf courses in Idaho Falls that are well attended.

“I was amazed at how many fathers and sons were out there playing. You go to other places in the country and a 16-year-old kid has never seen his father, let alone played golf with him,” Gretz says.

The golfers he spoke with told him they wished they had a space to play during the winter and that’s when Gretz began exploring the idea of a simulator. He told them about his idea and got a lot of positive feedback.

“A lot of people said they had thought about trying something similar, but it was hard to get it all together. But everyone said they’d definitely use (a simulator). So we’re hoping people use it on a regular basis,” says Gretz.

Gretz says school teams have expressed interest in hosting camps when it’s up and running. He is excited to offer families in this area a new type of indoor recreation.

“I get to do something I love, which is golf and being around people. I think this is going to be a lot of fun. We’ve interviewed some of the kids that work at the golf courses during the summer, and their hours decrease in the winter. So they’re dying to come work and we’d love to have them,” he says.

An exact opening date has not yet been determined, but Gretz is hoping to open sometime in October. Bob’s Indoor Golf will open at 2249 East 17th Street. Gretz anticipates being open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. He is planning a grand opening celebration once they’re up and running.

Follow the business on Facebook for the latest updates.