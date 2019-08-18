ISP: Juvenile driver causes crash after falling asleep and swerving into oncoming traffic

BASALT — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on U.S. Highway 91 near Basalt in Bingham County.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at milepost 113.

Police reports show a juvenile male was traveling northbound in a 2013 Toyota Sienna. Tomas R. Lizarraga, 33, of Firth was traveling southbound in a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country.

The juvenile fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the southbound lane colliding with Lizarraga’s vehicle head-on. Lizarraga and the juvenile driver were wearing seatbelts. A juvenile passenger in the Toyota Sienna was not wearing a seatbelt.

All occupants in both vehicles were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The northbound and southbound lanes were blocked for two and a half hours.