Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked — and he’s the CEO of Twitter

(CNN) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account on the social network was hacked Friday afternoon. A series of racist and otherwise offensive tweets went out from his account.

The company’s communications team confirmed in tweets of their own that Dorsey’s account had been compromised.

Twitter directed CNN Business to its tweet about the hack but declined to comment further. All of the offensive tweets, which included racist and anti-Semitic posts, have since been deleted.

The optics of the hack are deeply concerning for a social media platform that is home to celebrities, executives and politicians, including President Donald Trump. But it remains unclear whether Dorsey simply made a personal error in how he manages and protects his own digital security.

In written responses provided to the Senate last year, Twitter said Dorsey did have two-factor authentication enabled on his personal Twitter and email accounts, though it did not say at the time whether Dorsey was using a security key.