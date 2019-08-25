Make-A-Wish provided a trip to Disney World after his son was diagnosed with a terminal illness and now he’s paying it forward

BLACKFOOT – For the second year in a row, Idaho Falls resident Michael Jorgensen is hoping to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

The Special Teams Make-A-Wish Idaho charity golf tournament kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Blackfoot Golf course.

Those who attend will participate in a golf scramble and have a chance at winning some big prizes, including a pellet grill from Leisure Time, a custom-made knife set from Schenk Knives, two round-trip flights from Allegiant Air and a one-night stay at Sawtelle Mountain Resort in Island Park.

Jorgensen has a child with special needs who has benefitted from Make-A-Wish. His son has a degenerative neurological disease that takes over the functioning matter in his brain.

“He is a happy, cheerful boy. He has a great personality, and we’re happy to have him in our family,” Jorgensen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The disease is terminal, and doctors are projecting another five years before the boy will succumb to the illness. Meanwhile, Make-A-Wish Idaho helped make his son’s wish a reality. He and his family were able to go on an all-expense-paid trip to Disney World. It was that connection that inspired Jorgensen to get involved and help give back.

“We’ve been very impressed with the foundation and have always wanted to give back. We love being involved and try to support (other fundraisers that support Make-A-Wish throughout the year),” says Jorgensen. “We volunteer where we can. It’s such a happy place to be.”

About 100 kids in Idaho benefit from the Make-A-Wish foundation every year. The average cost to grant the wish of one child is $6,500. Jorgensen says they raised about $7,000 at last year’s event, and he’s hoping to surpass that amount this year.

“My goal is to raise as much money as possible because these kids deserve it,” Jorgensen says.

The event kicks off at the golf course at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $300 per team. You can also purchase a raffle ticket for $5. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit kids in Idaho.

You don’t have to be a good golfer to come. He is inviting you and your family to come and support the cause.

Raffle prizes will be drawn immediately following the event. Lunch will be provided. To register, call Jorgensen at (208) 604-3625.

The Blackfoot Golf Course is at 3115 Teeples Drive.