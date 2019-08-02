Man allegedly attempted to strangle 11-year-old in her bedroom

RIGBY — A local man has been charged with felony battery for allegedly trying to strangle a young relative in her home.

Alexander Berberian, 19, was arrested Sunday after allegedly attacking the 11-old-girl while she slept in her bedroom.

The victim told investigators Berberian got on top of her and started choking her. Court documents indicate he had brought a knife to kill the victim if she screamed and a taser to use on anyone that might catch him in her room.

However, when the victim managed to scream, he fled the room and dropped the knife and taser on the floor.

Berberian went to a friend’s house and asked him to call the police. When law enforcement arrived, Berberian admitted to the crime and he was taken into custody.

Berberian told police he was mad at the victim’s family and that he thought about strangling the 11-year-old every day for a month. He told investigators he picked her because ‘he saw her as an easy target.’

During their investigation of the incident, officers noticed injuries on the victim that were consistent with being strangled.

When officers interviewed the victim she indicated he had been abusive in the past.

Berberian is facing one count of felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.