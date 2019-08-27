Man charged with raping teenage girl

REXBURG — A local man has been arrested and charged with raping a teenage girl.

Trever Liebert, 22, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with rape where the victim is 16 or 17 and the perpetrator is three or more years older. The victim allegedly told investigators she’d entered into a sexual relationship with Liebert in early March.

According to court documents, the 17-year-old victim said she’d had sex with Liebert multiple times in his home. Liebert allegedly denied the claim.

When investigators pressed Liebert about what the victim had said, court documents show he admitted to having sex with her on several occasions in March or April.

Liebert admitted to knowing the victim was a minor, according to investigators. Under Idaho law, whether the crime is rape because the victim is a minor and legally unable to consent, or if it’s forcible and violent, the punishment is the same. A rape charge carries a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Liebert is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4.