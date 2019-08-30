Man, woman arrested after gun incident

UPDATE

Gwendolyn Barrington was also arrested in connection to the case and is being charged with battery on an officer. She is being held on $50,000 bond.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland says a victim was injured but that person’s name is not being released.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man was arrested Thursday night after police say he shot a gun at a vehicle.

Andrew Young, 32, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of unlawful discharge of a firearm after police were called to a home near 600 West 300 North. Investigators say a woman brought a handgun into Young’s home when “contact” occurred between the two and the woman dropped the gun.

She left the home in a vehicle and as she was driving away, Young fired the handgun at the car, according to a news release from Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Rogers.

Young had his initial court appearance at 11 a.m. He is being held in the Bingham County Jail on $200,000 bond.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.