Mayor Casper to recommend new Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation director

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Following an extensive national search, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has announced plans to nominate Idaho Falls resident PJ Holm as the next director of the City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department.

The nomination will be placed on the agenda for the August 22 Council meeting for a vote from the Idaho Falls City Council to ratify the Mayor’s recommendation.

“We have amazing parks and recreational offerings in this city, and to be selected from such a prestigious group of candidates to lead this department is a real honor,” said Holm. “I’m excited to work with the Mayor and Council and the wonderful staff we have to continue to build on our established tradition of excellence in this great city.”

Holm, who is currently serving as the interim director of the department, applied for the position and was selected after the city conducted a nationwide search process that drew 102 applicants from across the country.

“One of the things that became abundantly clear to the interview panel and to me was that the range of parks and recreational offerings Idaho Falls’ citizens enjoy is actually very broad,” said Casper. “We are talking about our zoo, rodeo, ice sports, fishing ponds, landscaping, cemeteries, fundraising, trails, the pool, rec programs, and the list goes on and on. It was very apparent that PJ’s broad range of experience and expertise made him a top caliber contender to compete with any nationally ranked candidate.”

Holm was originally hired by the city in October of 2013 as a recreation superintendent. He was promoted to assistant director of Parks & Recreation in January of 2019 and has served as the interim director since May, following the departure of the previous director.

“PJ has been a real asset to the city,” said Idaho Falls City Councilman Jim Freeman, who serves as a council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Department. “His love of and familiarity with Idaho Falls combined with his extensive experience in the industry make him the perfect person to lead the parks and recreation department and continue our legacy of success there.”

Prior to joining the City of Idaho Falls, Holm worked for the YMCA as a program director. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho and holds a degree in Recreation Management.

“PJ brings a wealth of local knowledge to the position,” said Casper. “His leadership style is pragmatic, but he also keeps a close eye on the bottom line. We appreciate his style and upon approval of the Council will be very proud to welcome him into the ranks of city leadership.”